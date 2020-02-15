ALBANY, N.Y. — Dor Saar hit a jumper to spark a 9-0 run to end the first half and the University of Maine women’s basketball team pulled away to beat the University of Albany 65-44 on Saturday.

Anne Simon scored 17 points for the Black Bears (13-14, 9-4 America East), who won their fifth straight game. Maddy McVicar added 14 points, Maeve Carroll 13 and Saar 12.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 58, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 49: Emily Farrell scored 19 points as the Golden Bears (20-4, 13-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (17-6, 11-3) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Courtney Carlson added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Western New England.

Ashley Coneys had 17 points and nine rebounds for UNE.

CASTLETON 75, SOUTHERN MAINE 65: Alexis Quenneville had 19 points and the Spartans (14-9, 9-5 LEC) jumped out to a 36-24 halftime lead and beat the Huskies (10-14, 5-10) in Gorham.

Brooke Raiche added 17 points for Castleton.

Victoria Harris had a game-high 23 points, while Abi Ramirez added 15 for Southern Maine.

BATES 71, MIDDLEBURY 67: Julia Middlebrooks hit a jumper with 47 seconds left in overtime and the Bobcats (13-11, 4-6 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (12-12, 1-9) in Lewiston.

Mia Roy scored 19 points for Bates, while Meghan Graff added 18 and Middlebrooks 11.

Maya Davis had 26 points for Middlebury.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 76, UM-MACHIAS 67: Amanda Brett had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the SeaWolves (22-5, 13-4 YSCC) topped the Clippers (18-8, 13-4) in South Portland.

Tara Flanders added 13 points and Ashleigh Mathisen had 12 for the SeaWolves.

Tate Dolley paced the Clippers with 35 points. Caitlyn Lyons added 13 points, and Cassie Wilcoxson had 12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 74, CASTLETON 57: Jaire Roberts scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Huskies (11-12, 6-9 LEC) beat the Spartans (3-20, 2-12) in Gorham.

Derek Haney added 15 points and Kylani Lafleur had 10 rebounds for Southern Maine.

Amadou Diakite had 21 points for Castleton.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 98, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 88: The Golden Bears (15-9, 10-5 CCC) scored the final five points of the game to beat the Nor’easters (13-10, 7-7) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Alex Sikorski scored 30 points, while Mike McGuire had 22 for Western New England.

Avery DeBrito had 20 points, Siddiqu Canty 18 and Jackson McCoy 17 for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 83, REGIS 80: Jack Casale scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half as the Monks (10-13, 4-5 GNAC) beat the Pride 7-16, 3-6) in Standish.

Nicholas Curtis had 23 points, David Keohan 15 and Tatsuaki Sakai 12 for St. Joseph’s. Casale also had 13 rebounds.

Marc Trinidad had 24 points for Regis.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON COLLEGE 1: Tereza Vanisova scored in overtime to lift the Black Bears (13-13-7, 9-11-6 HEAW) past the Eagles (16-13-3, 14-10-2) in Orono.

UMaine took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Ida Kuoppala scored from Maddie Giordano and Daria Tereshkina. Boston College tied it in the third when Kelly Browne scored from Caroline DiFiore and Hannah Bilka.

COLBY 3, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3: Lauren Klein scored with 40 seconds left in regulation and the Mules (13-5-5, 8-3-4 NESCAC) played to a tie with the Camels (13-6-4, 6-5-4) in New London, Connecticut.

Samantha Hunt and Erin Dillon scored in the first period for Connecticut College. Lexi Cafiero and Tate Senden scored in the second period for Colby before Sammi Estes gave the Camels the lead back in the third.

TRINITY 6, BOWDOIN 1: Ethel Wihelmsson and Ellie Fellows both had two goals as the Bantams (7-11-4, 2-10-2) beat the Polar Bears (8-11-3, 4-9-1) in Brunswick.

Ali Dougal scored for Bowdoin.

MEN’S HOCKEY

TRINITY 4, COLBY 1: Riley Patterson scored six minutes into the third period and the Bantams (16-5-1, 11-4-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-12-3, 3-11-2) in Waterville

Paddy Daley gave Colby a 1-0 lead in the first period and Barclay Gammill tied it in the second for Trinity. Connor Sudquist and Cole Poliziani also scored for the Bantams.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Alex Laplante’s goal 1:05 into overtime lifted the Pilgrims (16-8-1, 12-6 NEHC) past the Huskies (7-15-3, 6-10-2) in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Trevor Momot had scored for the Pilgrims to tie the game with 1:26 left in regulation.

Nikta Pintusov’s first-period goal gave New England a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game. Southern Maine took the lead on second-period goals from Bobby Kinsey and Michael Green.

BOWDOIN 3, WESLEYAN 1: Pat Geary scored twice as the Polar Bears (10-11-1, 6-9-1 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (11-10-1, 7-8-1) in Brunswick.

Graham Rutledge scored an empty netter and Alex Zafonte made 22 saves for Bowdoin.

BASEBALL

WINTHROP 9, MAINE 4: The Eagles (2-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the second game of a three-game series against the Black Bears (0-2) in Rock Hill, SC.

Colby Emmertz scored in the top of the first inning for Maine on a Joe Bramanti sac fly, before scoring again on a single from Bramanti in the top of the fifth. Hernen Sardinas drove home Jordan Glazer with a single in the fifth and Carlos Linares with a double in the top of the ninth inning.

Cale Gibson hit 3-5 with two RBI and a run scored. C.J. Conrad racked up three RBI for Winthrop.

