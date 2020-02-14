Peter Rogers, who has served as acting director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency since June 2019, was named to the position permanently by Gov. Janet Mills on Friday.

Rogers, 57, of Yarmouth, has also served as deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management after working with the department for 16 years and is a former communications director in the governor’s office.

“Peter Rogers’ skills and wealth of emergency management experience position him well to lead MEMA,” Mills said in a news release Friday. “I thank him for his willingness to serve in this important position and look forward to working with him to protect the safety of Maine people.”

Rogers is a graduate of Norwich University in Vermont and a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served for 22 years.

His nomination is subject to review by the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety and approval of the Maine Senate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous