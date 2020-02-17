MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodford St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring nutritious food and fellowship. 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicapped-accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. 5 p.m. First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. $8, $4 under age 12. Handicapped-accessible. Contact 657-4279, or 657-3279 on the day of the supper.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: