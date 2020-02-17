LIVERMORE

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will celebrate Presidents Day in 1870 style with its annual Cabin Fever Reliever event to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 290 Norlands Road.

Activities include a special tribute to George Washington with Norland historical interpreters Willi Irish and Beth Chamberlain baking a version of Martha Washington’s cake and paying tribute to America’s first president with poems and songs at 1:30 p.m. Stop by for a slice of cake and participate in the celebration.

A traditional ice harvest also will be offered, including ice cutting demonstrations on Bartlett Pond, hauled on a horse-drawn wagon and unloaded in the ice house, inside Norlands’ barn.

Warm up in the Washburn kitchen with a cup of soup or hot chocolate.

Guided tours of the 1867 Washburn family home will be offered every hour, with family stories to be shared. The one-room schoolhouse will be open and the Washburn kitchen will be busy with a craft activity for all ages.

Bring snowshoes and walk the historic carriage trail to the Pools of Simeon.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and under, free for ages 5 and under; $25 family rate. Members receive a discount of $2 off per person or $5 for families.

For more details, call 897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org.

BETHEL

Join Mahoosuc Land Trust for a casual tree identification via snowshoe walk, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Carter’s Cross-Country Ski Center, 786 Intervale Road. Maine Forest Service district forester Mike Richard will lead this educational outing and teach how to identify trees by their bark, buds, and bud scars. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7-18 and free to children ages 6 and younger. Snowshoe rentals cost extra. A light lunch is included. To register, contact Barbara at 824-3806 or [email protected]

SOUTH BERWICK

The Old Berwick Historical Society will sponsor a lecture by historian Dr. Elizabeth (Libby) Bischof at 7:30 p.m. in the Arts Center at Berwick Academy. Bischof will use postcards from Maine to illustrate Maine’s rich history and culture during the late-19th and early-20th centuries – focusing on notable landmarks, landscapes and seascapes, as well as rural and industrial life. She also will explore the role of postcards in creating a tangible sense of place for both residents and visitors. Bischof is the executive director of the Osher Map Library and the Smith Center for Cartographic Education at the University of Southern Maine, as well as professor of history. She is the co-author, with Earle Shettleworth and Susan Danly, of “Maine Photography: A History, 1840-2015”. Bischof received her Ph.D. in history at Boston College. Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. For more details, go to www.oldberwick.org. • Dr. Douglas N. Reusch, Professor of geology at University of Maine Farmington, will deliver the keynote address, “A Geologist’s Perspective on Maine: Past, Present, Future,” as part of the 2020 annual meeting & potluck dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Berwick Community Center, 71 Norton St. Great Works Regional Land Trust invites members to gather for a potluck dinner, learn about Great Works’ 2019 accomplishments and plans for 2020, and elect board members to new terms. This will be followed by an account of Maine’s rich geologic history and its connection with climate and carbon cycling, providing lessons for the future here in Maine. Nonmembers are encouraged to attend and join the community for the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a formal program and brief business meeting at 7 p.m. leading up to Dr. Reusch’s talk. To reserve a spot, go to [email protected] or call 646-3604. Please indicate number of attendees. SANFORD The Sanford/Springvale Republican Committee will caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sanford City Hall, third floor, at 919 Main St. All Sanford/Springvale registered Republicans are invited to attend and participate. The city clerk will be onsite from 9 to 10 a.m. to register unenrolled and new voters. Coffee and donuts will be available. The 2020 caucus agenda will include the forming of the 2020/21 Sanford/Springvale Republican Committee, a review of bylaws, election of delegates to the York County Republican Committee held in Alfred and 51 delegates to the Maine State Republican Convention in Augusta. Guest speakers will be candidates for state and federal offices. Republicans are needed to work as an election clerk (paid position) all day at the polls in November on Election Day. YORK York Public Library will host the following programs this week at 15 Long Sands Road: • Drop–in chess sessions for all ages, from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. • Monthly Poetry Evening, 7 p.m. Tuesday, bring poems to share. The prompt for February is “piggy”; the topic is open for interpretation. Readings from poetry books are welcome. Readings occur in round table format and are facilitated by Priscilla Cookson. • York History with James Kences 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Come explore the history of Thomas Gorges, a kinsmen of Sir Ferdinando Gorges, and a Puritan, arrived in this region early in the summer of 1640, to assume the responsibilities of deputy governor. This is the second in a series of programs about 17th century York. • Community Crafters will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday to work on individual or group needlework projects. • Climate Conversation Roundtable talks with Debby Ronnquist and community members will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday in the Wheeler Room. Topics range from composting, to heating your home, gardening, soil health and everyday steps we can take to reduce the effects of climate change on people and wildlife. Bring your own topic suggestions, questions, ideas and friends. Debby is affiliated with York Ready for 100% Clean Renewable Energy. For more details, call 363-2818 or go to [email protected]. CARRABASSETT VALLEY Carrabassett Valley Public Library will host two programs this week at 3209 Carrabassett Dr. No. 3. An Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls talk will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center. The program includes three live owls and introduces participants to the owls native to Maine and New England. Beginning with slides and sounds, participants will learn the identifying characteristics and calls of each owl. Then, using talons, wings and skulls, attendees will explore the adaptations of these silent nocturnal hunters. This program ends with an intimate and detailed look at live owls, bringing these creatures of the night into the light. Reservations recommended by calling 237-3535 or go to tnhp.chewonki.org/presentations/owls-of-maine. On Thursday, a Kind Kids music program and dancing with Rob & Amanda will be held at 4:30 p.m. Kind Kids music incorporates world musical genres and infuses important lessons about kindness, empathy and environmental responsibility. NEW GLOUCESTER “A New Chapter in the History of the Maine Shakers” is the title of a program about the Gorham and Poland Shakers to be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, at 389 Intervale Road, Route 231, next to the Town Hall. The speaker will be Br. Arnold Hadd of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Community. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society. For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

