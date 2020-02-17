FALMOUTH — A forum regarding short-term rentals has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Town Hall. The original forum, scheduled for Feb. 6, was canceled due to bad weather. In the interests of developing possible short-term rental regulations, the Town Council is seeking public input into the issue. Contact Maggie Fleming at [email protected] or 699-5329 to submit a comment or for more information.

