FREEPORT — The Freeport Sustainability Board is looking for volunteers to serve on a new Municipal Tree Task Force, which will be responsible for determining the most pressing needs for the town’s public tree program.
The task force will be responsible for creating a management plan, help establish standards for the selection, planting, maintenance and removal of trees, and in the dissemination of news and information about the standards. Interested residents should submit a letter indicating what strengths they would bring to the committee to Johanna Hanselman, at [email protected], no later than March 19.
