GORHAM — The Bangor girls won their second Class A indoor track state championship, and Scarborough captured its ninth boys’ title in 10 years Monday at the University of Southern Maine in a meet that featured five state records.

A third-place finish in the final track event – the 800-meter relay – was just enough to give Bangor a one-point victory over Gorham, 65-64.

The Scarborough boys won for the fifth consecutive year with 103 points, far ahead of Brunswick (56) and Mt. Ararat (33).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous