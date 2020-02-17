One side of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign bus contemporizes the wisdom of Teddy Roosevelt: “Courage over Cynicism;” the other side blasts “Hope over Fear.” Both are clarion calls to the nearly 60 percent of all registered voters reporting that they’re exhausted by the Trump administration. Warren reminds us that if we’re serious about addressing the urgent issues we face; we each have to dig down deep and find the courage to commit to our values. Ceding to our fears ensures the status quo.

If we’re to find our courage, we can notice the cynicism lacing our conversations. Resignation often masquerades as critical thinking, with little predictive value of actual outcomes. It dots our discussion of electability (“We need to hedge our bets against Trump.”) gender (“Nobody will elect a woman president.”) and disunity (“Moderates and progressives will never find common ground.”)

The case for Elizabeth Warren as our next President rests on a vision that government should serve all of us, not just the interests of monied donors. Warren’s been an empathetic champion of working families throughout her career—she formed a government agency from scratch to protect them. She has a tireless spirit to meet the demands of a presidency, an intellectual capacity distinguishing her as a respected influence in the Senate and proven managerial skills to implement the well-considered plans central to her candidacy.

Under her leadership, we can realize our collective courage, invest in our citizenry, and regain our trust in government.

Marie McNeely

Owls Head

