For the fourth year in a row, Pine Tree Society has earned the top 4-star ranking from Charity Navigator, according to a news release. Charity Navigator is the largest independent charity evaluator in the U.S. and 4-stars is their highest rating.

Pine Tree Society helps people with disabilities lead active, more socially connected lives. It is headquartered in Bath, and has offices in Scarborough and Lewiston.

“Pine Tree Society’s commitment to strong financial health, accountability and transparency earned this top distinction,” the release states. “Only 20% of the charities Charity Navigator evaluates have received at least four consecutive 4-star evaluations.”

“Earning a perfect score in transparency and accountability shows we’ve worked hard to ensure our donors can trust we’re using their donations wisely in our work to transform the lives of Maine people with disabilities each day,” said Noel Sullivan, president and CEO of Pine Tree Society, in the release. “We’re committed to maximizing the impact of every dollar donated to support the people we serve, and this commitment is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator.”

