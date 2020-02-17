‘mAyhEm’

1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $30 preferred seating, $10 for 12 and under. mayostreetarts.org

Janoah Bailin’s “mAyhEm” is a family-friendly February vacation week performance, and you’ve got three chances to see it. Bailin’s show is a rambunctious romp with juggling, unicycle riding and other unbelievable feats of balance. Over the course of 45 thrilling minutes, Bailin will keep audience members on their toes with his unique blend of circus, puppetry and dance.

Flavors of Freeport: Fare + Ice

5-8 p.m. Friday. Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $30. visitfreeport.com

It’s time for the 13th annual Flavors of Freeport celebration of local food and drink. One of the main events is Friday night’s Fare + Ice where you’ll enjoy bites and sips from several area chefs and food producers. You’ll also see incredible ice sculptures, and there will be music and roaring fires. A sampling of some of the free events happening all weekend long includes a hands-on chocolate factory tour at Wilbur’s of Maine, British goods tasting at Bridgham & Cook, Brewed to Perfection at Coffee by Design and artisan bread tastings at When Pigs Fly.

Noble Kitchen + Bar Ice Bar

5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, $27 in advance, $30 at the door. brownpapertickets.com

The year’s Ice Bar has a winter snow globe theme, and you’ll find an interactive walk-in one in the transformed outdoor patio of The Brunswick Hotel’s Noble Kitchen + Bar. Both nights feature cleverly crafted ice bars and wondrous sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges and a food spread for the ages from Chef Lamoureux. Warm up by the fire and duck inside the ballroom for music from Always, Sometimes on Friday night and The Middle Men on Saturday.

Cuban Dance Social

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress St., Portland, $20. porttix.com

Portland Ovations and Maine Ballroom Dance invite you to kick up your heels on Monday night for a Cuban dance social with Malpaso Dance Company. You’ll learn about several social dances, including mambo, salsa and cha cha cha, and will immediately put this knowledge to good use. Want more? There are still tickets left for Malpaso’s performance on Feb. 26 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: