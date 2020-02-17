Community meal – Thursday, Feb. 20, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken pie, $5.

Soup, chili and chowder challenge – Saturday, Feb. 22, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Vote for your favorite and consider submitting your own entry for a chance to win prizes. Entries accompanied by salads, rolls, desserts and beverages. $8, $5 and $21 max for families with young children. For more info or to sign enter the challenge, call 627-4282.

Baked haddock – Friday, Feb. 28, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $10, $5 (children can choose fish, pizza or macaroni and cheese.

Baked haddock – Friday, Feb. 28, 4:30 – 6 pm., St. Anthony’s Church , Brown Street, Westbrook. $9. $5. To benefit the parish.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: