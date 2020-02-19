ARUNDEL — No one was hurt when a one-ton pick-up truck went off the road and down an embankment Wednesday morning.

York County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Sanborn responded to the single-vehicle crash that was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Mountain Road in Arundel Wednesday, Feb. 19. Sheriff William L. King said the investigation showed that Ronald Sylvestre, 56, of Biddeford was operating the 2008 GMC one-ton truck when the vehicle went off the road and down a steep embankment, striking a tree and becoming wedged between some large rocks.

Neither Sylvestre nor his passenger, Kaitlin Toler, 33, of Biddeford, was injured said King.

The truck, owned by Petit Landscaping, was damaged extensively. Mountain Road was closed for about 30 minutes until the vehicle could be removed.

