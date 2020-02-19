Shaarey Tphiloh, which means “Gates of Prayer,” served as a center for the Orthodox Jewish Community in Portland early in the 20th century. It opened its first synagogue in Maine at 151 Newbury St., Portland, seen in this 1911 photograph. The congregation first met in the fall of 1904, and later moved to 76 Noyes Street as the population shifted into the Deering area. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #76

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

