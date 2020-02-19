SCARBOROUGH – Ricky C. Fox, born April 22,1962, in Troy, New York, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine. Ricky bravely lived with a prolific end stage cancer diagnosis for sixteen months making as many memories as possible with his family.

Growing up in Troy, New York, Ricky graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1980 and Siena College in 1984, and also attended Union College for post grad work. His lifelong friendships from a childhood filled with love of sports, especially hockey, remain strong. After living in Boston and Denver, he settled in Portland, Maine, and married his loving wife, Cathleen. They have been raising their daughter, Sloane with whom Ricky shared a unique affable wit.

Ricky is survived by his parents, Charles J. Fox and Patricia H. (Mendel) Fox; his wife, Cathleen M. O’Donnell and their daughter, Sloane E. O’Donnell Fox; Lori (Fox) Peretti (sister) and husband, Walt, and their sons, Justin, Matthew and Zachary; Michele (Fox) Carroll (sister) and husband, Rich, and their sons, Trevor, Ryan and Tyler; also the entire O’Donnell family including, Richard A. O’Donnell, Mary Lou (Schroeder) O’Donnell, Terry, Emily, Molly, Lynn and Henry, Oliver Parsons, Michael S. O’Donnell and Lisa (Hogan) O’Donnell, Andrew O’Donnell, Matthew O’Donnell, Sandra (O’Donnell) Robb, Anouk Robb, Larkin Robb, and Richard F. O’Donnell and a large extended family.

A private memorial service will be held at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Latham, New York.

For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sloane E. O’Donnell Fox Educational Fund. Please contact family for details.

