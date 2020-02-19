No. 1 seed Edward Little ended the game with an 8-0 run to beat fourth-seeded Windham, 49-41, in a Class AA North boys’ basketball semifinal Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Cam Yorke led Edward Little (18-2) with 14 points, including four straight free throws in the final minute. Max Creaser added 11 points as the Red Eddies advanced to face third-seeded Deering in the regional final at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Eric Weisser scored 15 points for Windham (8-12). Kaleb Cidre chipped in with eight.

GREENVILLE 51, RANGELEY 46: Camden Harmon scored 19 points, and Adam Ethier had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead third-seeded Greenville (11-9) past second-seeded Rangeley (16-4) in a Class D South semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Nolan Boone paced Rangeley with 21 points.

Greenville advanced to the regional final at 2:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 Forest Hills.

FOREST HILLS 54, TEMPLE ACADEMY 39: Parker Desjardins got 21 of his 34 points in the second half, and the top-seeded Tigers (20-0) overcame a rare halftime deficit to beat the fourth-seeded Bereans (9-11) in a Class D South semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Desjardins added nine rebounds, and Joey Poulin contributed six points and 10 rebounds to help the defending state champions erase a 23-20 halftime deficit.

Marko Ajvaz scored 15 points for Temple.

DEXTER 39, CENTRAL 36: Nathan Richards and Robert Dorman scored in double figures to lead the second-seeded Tigers (19-0) over the seventh-seeded Red Devils (13-7) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Richards finished with 13 points, while Dorman had 10. Dexter moves on to face third-seeded Fort Kent at 7 p.m. Friday

Scott Ferrie paced Central with 15 points.

FORT KENT 63, MATTANAWCOOK ACADEMY 48: Steven Pierce poured in 22 points, leading the third-seeded Warriors (17-3) to a Class C North quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Lynx (10-10) at Cross Insurance Center.

Eden Paradis chipped in with 14 points, and Jace Rocheleau scored 10.

Mattanawcook got 15 points from Oliver Brandon, and eight apiece from Cody Hanscom, Malcolm Slomienski and Jackson Weatherbee.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GARDINER 41, SKOWHEGAN 34: The second-seeded Tigers (17-3) recovered from a shaky first half and defeated No. 6 Skowhegan (10-10) in a Class A North semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Bailey Poore finished with 14 points to lead Gardiner, while Lizzy Gruber added 13. Jaycie Stevens hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to help the Tigers breakaway from 12-12 halftime tie.

Jaycie Christopher scored 22 points for Skowhegan.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 45, LAWRENCE 33: Sydney Hodgdon led a balanced offense with nine points, and the top-seeded Broncos (19-1) advanced to their third straight Class A North final with a win over the No. 4 Bulldogs (12-8) in Augusta.

Amelia McLaughlin, Alydia Brillant and Megan Deans each chipped in with eight points.

The two-time defending regional champions will play No. 2 Gardiner on Friday.

Savannah Weston paced Lawrence with 14 points.

WATERVILLE 54, PRESQUE ISLE 38: Maddie Martin scored all 12 of her points in the first half, starting the second-seeded Purple Panthers (19-1) on their way to a Class B North semifinal win over No. 3 Presque Isle (16-4) at Cross Insurance Center.

Waterville trailed for just 10 seconds. Jayda Murray scored 14 points for the Purple Panthers, who led 20-13 after one quarter and 31-20 at halftime.

Presque Isle, the only team to defeat Waterville this season, got 15 points from Libby Moreau.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 2, BIDDEFORD 1: Nick Decker broke a 1-1 tie in the third period as Portland/Deering (7-11) rallied past Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (4-11-3) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Dante Tocci tied the game in the second period after Caden Petit gave Biddeford a 1-0 lead earlier in the period.

Mikias Silva, Nick McGonagle and Colby Winship each got an assist for Portland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.