KENNEBUNK – Police Chief Robert MacKenzie has received the “Outstanding Contribution to Law Enforcement” Award from the Maine Chiefs of Police Association for his work in the field of substance use disorder.

The award was made Feb. 7 at the organization’s annual banquet.

In presenting the award, MCOPA President and Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck and chair of the awards committee former Saco Police Chief Bradley Paul said MacKenzie has led the effort in southern Maine in the response to substance use disorder particularly opioid use. They said MacKenzie was directly responsible for the sizable number of recovery coaches in York County, as well as the distribution of naloxone to individuals trained in its use to reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

They pointed to his efforts a decade ago to produce the video “Point of No Return,” highlighting the dangers of drinking and driving by teens and his work with Above Board, a community group that hosts fundraisers to pay for programs that would otherwise go unfunded, among other endeavors.

“As Kennebunk’s town manager, I too applaud Chief MacKenzie’s “unrelenting leadership in the field of substance use disorder,” said Michael Pardue. “I am confident that his efforts are making a difference both locally, and beyond.”

