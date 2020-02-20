NEW HIRES

Randall May was appointed interim assistant director for Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership’s U.S. operations in Falmouth. He previously served as director of international operations for the National Alliance of State & Territorial AIDS Directors. Prior to joining NASTAD, he worked for 13 years as director of programs for the Frannie Peabody Center in Portland.

PROMOTIONS

Renee Ouellette was named president and CEO at University Credit Union. She is the first woman president and CEO in the credit union’s 52-year history. She is based out of its headquarters in Orono. Ouellette is a skilled finance professional with nearly 25 years of experience, including the last 10 years at UCU. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of finance.

Regina Bugbee was named district manager of the USPS Northern New England District. She began her career 29 years ago as a mail processing clerk in Portland. She has served at the district level as manager of post office operations, manager of operations support, manager of finance, acting manager of marketing and manager of human resources.

Albin, Randall & Bennett announced the promotions of Laura Everett and Matthew J. Pore to principals of the firm.

Everett joined the firm in 2006 and is a leader in its automotive dealership and credit union service groups.

Pore joined ARB in 2018 as a tax director.

