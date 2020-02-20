Four players scored in double figures as top-ranked Oxford Hills cruised into the Class AA North girls’ basketball final with a 54-31 win Thursday against No. 5 Windham at Cross Insurance Arena.

Cecelia Dietrich led Oxford Hills (19-1) with 13 points. Julia Colby and Cassidy Dumont each chipped in with 11, and Brooke Carson added 10 for the defending state champions, who will face second-seeded Portland at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Sarah Talon dropped in 17 points for Windham (12-8). The Eagles lost one of their top players, senior Hannah Talon, because of an apparent knee injury in the first quarter.

VALLEY 49, RANGELEY 47: Emily Collins hit big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking jumper in the final minute that lifted the third-seeded Cavaliers (10-10) over the second-seeded Lakers (17-3) in a Class D South semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Collins scored nine of Valley’s 15 points in the fourth quarter, and each of her four field goals either pushed her team ahead or tied the game.

“She likes the spotlight, there’s no doubt about it,” Cavaliers Coach Paul Belanger said. “She plays for it.”

“If it wasn’t for her, we might have lost,” Valley freshman Brielle Smith said.

Collins, a sophomore, tied the score with a 3-pointer early in the fourth and later made a jumper that put the Cavaliers ahead 43-41. She broke another tie with about two minutes to play. After Rangeley’s Lauren Eastlack hit a pair of free throws to make it 47-47, Collins hit the winning midrange jumper.

Collins finished with 11 points.

Valley will face top-seeded Greenville at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Winnie LaRochelle paced Rangeley with 20 points.

GREENVILLE 52, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 33: The top-seeded Lakers (18-2) got 22 points from Halle Pelletier and advanced to the Class D South final with a win over the fourth-seeded Guardians (12-7) in Augusta.

Morgan Noyes chipped in with nine points.

Ellie Leech scored nine points for Seacoast Christian.

DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 48, KATAHDIN 34: Kaylee Morey scored 13 points and Brittany Gray added 10 to lead the second-seeded Mariners (18-2) past the No. 3 Cougars (14-6) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Katahdin’s Danielle Libby tallied 16 points.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 68, SHEAD 39: The top-seeded Warriors (20-0) got 18 points from Madison Russell and rolled past the Tigers (13-7) in a Class D North semifinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Cami Shields added 12 points, and Kacy Daggett, Makaelyn Porter and Paige Vose each added 10 as the Warriors advanced to face second-seeded Deer Isle-Stonington at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Ryleigh Andrews paced Shead with 17 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WAYNFLETE 53, BOOTHBAY 41: Second-seeded Waynflete (19-1) got 16 points from Diraige Dahia and huge contributions from several reserves in a Class C South semifinal win over the third-seeded Seahawks (15-5) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Aided by strong minutes from bench players Ilo Holdridge, Aidan Kieffer and Chris Saade, the Flyers advanced to face top-seeded Winthrop or No. 4 North Yarmouth Academy in Saturday’s regional final.

Waynflete led 14-13 after one quarter, then got a little breathing room in the second quarter with nine straight. After Boothbay closed within four, a putback from Saade and a pair of free throws from Kieffer made it 27-19 at halftime.

Both offenses bogged down in the third quarter, as the teams combined for 10 points. The Seahawks crept within five on a Nick Morley 3-pointer, but a three-point play by Holdridge allowed Waynflete to maintain a 32-24 edge heading into the fourth quarter.

Dahia scored eight points in the fourth to keep Waynflete in control.

Boothbay was paced by Hunter Crocker with 11 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »