Marshwood High is back in a state championship game. And the Hawks ended Greely’s two-year Class A reign to get there.

Behind a superb performance by Casey Perry, the Hawks grabbed the early lead and then held on to beat top-seeded Greely 47-44 in the Class A South girls’ basketball championship game at Cross Insurance Arena on Friday night.

Perry scored 15 points, had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the No. 3 Hawks, who will appear in their first state championship game since 1995. Marshwood (18-3) will face Hampden Academy for the Class A state title next Saturday at 1 p.m. at CIA.

Perry was presented with the Brud Stover Award, given to the tournament’s outstanding player.

Leading by one entering the fourth, Marshwood scored the first five points of the fourth on a 3-pointer by Angelina Bisson and a drive by Kayla Goodwin.

Greely (19-2) would fight back, pulling within two twice in the fourth. But Perry hit two foul shots with 33 seconds remaining to make it 45-41.

Goodwin hit one foul shot with 10.3 seconds left to make it 46-41. Katie Fitzpatrick hit a 3-pointer to pull Greely within two, but Goodwin hit another foul shot with 1.7 seconds left to seal it.

Greely, appearing in its sixth consecutive regional final, made a run in the third quarter and took the lead with 1:25 remaining on a short jumper by Brooke Obar, 33-32. But Perry hit two foul shots to give Marshwood a 34-33 lead into the fourth.

Marshwood scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed in the first half, leading the two-time defending state champs 24-19.

Perry led the Hawks with nine points, three steals and two assists in the first half, capping her performance when she scored on a reverse lay-up off an offensive rebound.

The Rangers pulled within 13-12 early in the second quarter on a driving basket by Chelsea Graiver, but the Hawks didn’t break. A three-point play by Perry, followed by a Lexi McGee offensive rebound basket gave Marshwood a 20-13 lead.

A 3-pointer from the right corner by Greely’s Sophia Ippolito brought the Rangers within 22-19 with 1:35 left in the first half. But McGee hit a running jumper to give Marshwood its 24-19 halftime lead.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous