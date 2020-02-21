WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On the day Houston outfielder Josh Reddick said he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal, union head Tony Clark said safety had become an issue for some of his members.

“There are undoubtedly concerns out there based on some of the commentary that .. there’s a heightened sense of concern to make sure that themselves and their families are protected,” Clark said Friday after speaking with the Astros. “There’s no doubt making sure that our players and their families are able to go to and from the ballpark and perform safely … is a huge piece of the puzzle.”

Clark spoke before Reddick told reporters that he received death threats on social media and that people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have also received threatening messages and he thinks it will be “pretty scary” for his wife and children to join him on the road this season since club hotels become known.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded last month that the Astros violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. While Manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season and then fired by the team, players were not disciplined.

Some players on other teams have said and implied that they would intentionally throw at the Astros this season. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis said Tuesday that “every single guy over there needs a beating.”

Clark said the union has had conversations with MLB about ensuring the safety of the players and their families and that comments are “hard to ignore.” Still, he said the union’s job was to defend its members.

“I will never apologize for protecting player rights,” he said.

RED SOX: In the annual spring training opener against Northeastern University, Boston scored late for a 3-0, seven-inning win.

The Sox have never lost to Northeastern in 19 meetings between the two teams. Their first was at Fenway Park in 1977, when Luis Tiant started for the Sox. The Huskies have come within one run only once, in 2015, when NU lost, 2-1. This was the 10th time they’ve been shut out.

Boston used none of its regulars. Marco Hernandez, Rusney Castillo and prospect Jeter Downs headlined the starting lineup, while Downs collected his first hit (an infield single) since coming over from the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona reliever Archie Bradley won the final salary arbitration case of the year, leaving teams with a 7-5 advantage over players.

Bradley, a 27-year right-hander, was given a raise from $1.83 million to $4.1 million on Friday. The Diamondbacks had argued for $3,625,000.

Teams won six of the first seven decisions, and players won four of the last five.

INDIANS: Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor after feeling discomfort while doing squats in the weight room during spring training and considered day to day after an MRI revealed the strain.

Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco felt something in his upper leg when squatting on Wednesday. The 32-year-old pitcher made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He revealed that in June, and returned as a reliever in September after treatment.

SUSPENDED: Free agent pitcher Victor Alcantara was suspended for 80 games Friday under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. The 26-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA last season in 46 relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers. He became a free agent last fall after he was assigned outright to Triple-A Toledo on Oct. 24.

Three players were banned 50 games each under the minor league drug program following positive tests for banned stimulants: Cincinnati catcher Edward Guzman, Seattle pitcher Kyle Hill and New York Mets outfielder Ryan Shinn. Guzman and Hill tested positive for Amphetamine and Shinn tested positive for Ritalinic acid.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »