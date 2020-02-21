CANTON – Theresa Lumina Beauchesne, R.N., 98, of Rumford, died Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020, at the Pinnacle Health Care in Canton.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on May 16, 1921, the youngest of 10 children of Alexander and Lumina (Paul) Beauchesne.

She graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1941 and then attended and graduated from Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary School of Nursing, class of 1945.

She returned to Rumford and performed private duty nursing for two years. She began her employment at Rumford Community Hospital in 1947 as a staff nurse. In 1964 she became Supervisor of the Surgical Suite. She retired in 1983 after 36 years of continuous service at the hospital.

Theresa’s family all appreciated her generosity and nursing skills. Whenever anyone was seriously sick, she’d take time off to go stay with them and provide nursing assistance. Theresa spent many summers at her camp at Dummer’s Beach, Weld, Maine where she acted as the voluntary camp nurse. A treat for many of the nieces and nephews was to go stay overnight at Dummers and see what summer camp is like.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many more great great nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings Gilberte Breau, Beatrice Perry, Eva Champagne, Moras Beauchesne, Clovis Beauchesne, Hectorine (Teen) Thornton, Uric Beauchesne, Paul (Pommy) Beauchesne, and Alexander (Sam) Beauchesne.

The family would like to thank Ann Waecker, Sally Nappi, Jim Champagne, Susan Champagne and Laurie Dyment as well as the staff at Pinnacle Health and Amedisys Hospice Care for their care and support.

Private graveside services will be held in the spring at St John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine 04276

Those who desire may contribute to Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation

24 Pleasant St.

Canton, ME 04221

or a charity of your choice.

