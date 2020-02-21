SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan woman is facing a Class B theft charge after allegedly taking more than $10,000 from a local family business where she was employed.

Staci Tozier, 48, of Skowhegan, worked at Central Maine Wreath, at 228 North Ave., where she was an office administrator for about five and a half years. She worked alongside Ambrose “Tom” McCarthy, 77, who said that she was authorized to sign checks on behalf of the business to pay bills and company expenses.

Central Maine Wreath, a part of McCarthy Enterprises and a family-owned business for more than four decades, produces handmade wreaths, centerpieces, garland, crosses and canes. McCarthy also owned rental properties, a gravel pit and storage units.

McCarthy said that he learned about the missing money after being contacted by a relative who works at a bank in town who asked him for a $1,200 check that was supposed to be deposited.

“I just couldn’t find the check,” McCarthy said.

He said that he then approached Tozier about the check.

“I came back to my office person and said that I didn’t like the feeling that I just got, so I told him to dig and see if I’m missing any more checks,” McCarthy said. “We went back three months initially, and then my office man came back to me and said that I wouldn’t like what he had found.”

In March 2019, McCarthy went to Skowhegan police and reported the theft.

In November, Tozier was formally charged with theft of more than $10,000.

McCarthy claims that in the time Tozier was employed by him, $86,000 was missing from his business, according to his check records.

Kennebec and Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney confirmed that Tozier has been charged with Class B theft, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, but she could not get into the specifics of the case or confirm that Tozier took $86,000 from the business because the case is ongoing. However, she did say that for a charge like this, “we have to prove that the value is more than $10,000.”

Maloney said Tozier’s next court appearance will take place on April 22.

The Morning Sentinel reached out to Tozier for comment, but after asking what the inquiry was about, she did not respond.

