I would like to call out what I believe is a common prejudice in people who believe themselves to be open-minded. That prejudice is against those who have succeeded financially.
Discounting those who have worked hard and achieved, among many things, financial success is shooting ourselves in the foot.
Specifically, I’m referring to people who feel that Michael Bloomberg is someone they couldn’t vote for because he has too much money, which implies that all rich people are heartless and can’t understand people who are middle class.
It obviously depends on where that wealthy person started. If you inherit your wealth, then, yes, that statement may be true.
Michael Bloomberg did not inherit his wealth. His wealth is a reflection of keen insight, hard work, early adoption of new technologies and an empathy for understanding what people wanted, which creates a winning business model as well as a life model, because his view is how to create value to others by valuing them.
I think Mike Bloomberg’s motivation is based on seeing others content, which creates his own contentment.
This is in contradistinction to some other wealthy politicians, who are motivated by self-aggrandizement and personal wealth.
My hopes are that the open-minded will look at the source of a candidate’s motivation and the candidate’s roots, and not just the candidate’s wealth.
Michael Delahunt
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Klobuchar has clear path to presidential victory
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ask state, not Portland taxpayers, to fund extra $21 million for school fixes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren will claw back some of what average Americans have lost
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 22
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Warren is prepared to stand up to Trump
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.