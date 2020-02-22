LOS ANGELES — Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 23 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers on the road for the second time in less than a month, winning 112-103 on Saturday.

De’Aaron Fox had 20 points and eight assists for the surging Kings.

They have won two straight out of the All-Star break and eight of 12 overall.

Sacramento blew a 14-point lead in the second half to a Clippers lineup missing injured stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley.

But the Kings then shut out Kawhi Leonard and the Clips for more than five straight minutes down the stretch, making a decisive 10-0 run capped by Harry Giles’ percussive dunk with 58 seconds left.

Leonard scored 31 points in his return from his MVP performance in Chicago, but the Clippers returned from the All-Star break with their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 24 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NETS 115, HORNETS 86: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points and Brooklyn snapped Charlotte’s three-game winning streak with a win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NOTES

PISTONS: Detroit signed Donta Hall to a 10-day contract. The 6-foot-9 Hall has averaged 15.4 points in 36 games this season with the Pistons’ Grand Rapids affiliate in the G League.

Hall played four seasons of college basketball at Alabama and was a member of Detroit’s 2019 summer league team. He was also in training camp this season with the Pistons.

