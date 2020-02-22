Edward Little rode its 3-point shooting and the all-around effort of senior Austin Brown to a 64-51 victory over Deering in the Class AA North boys’ basketball championship game at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Brown, the only holdover who saw significant action on the Red Eddies’ 2018 state championship team, was named the most outstanding player in the regional. He scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and played head-up on Deering standout Askar Houssein. After scoring 29 points in Deering’s semifinal win against Bangor, Houssein was held to four points, all from the foul line.

The Eddies made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts. R.J. Nichols came off the bench with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Edward Little (19-2) will face the winner of the AA South final between South Portland and Thornton Academy, in next Saturday’s 9:05 p.m. state final at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Deering (15-6) lost to Edward Little for the third time this season. The Rams’ only lead in the game was early in the first quarter, at 4-3.

Darryl Germain led the Rams with 22 points, all coming as a result of his determined drives to the basket. Germain made all 12 of his free throws. Loki Anda added 11 points for Deering.

