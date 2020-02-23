GORHAM – Steven C. Barr passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Steve was born in Hartford, Conn. on June 22, 1957 to Ida and Charles Barr.He grew up in Gorham and graduated from Gorham High School. Following his service in the Air Force he returned to Gorham. Steve was employed by Maine Lubrication for many years, and also enjoyed having a private pilot’s license.Steve was a good brother and friend, and had many wonderful adventures. His quick smile and quiet empathy for others will be missed.He is survived by his father, sister and brother.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Sat., March 14, 2020 at Cressey Road Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham, ME 04038. Arrangements are in the care of the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. To express condolences or participate in Steve’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Seven’s to name to your favorite charity

