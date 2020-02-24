Four high school seniors from southern Maine are among the six finalists for 2020 Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball awards.

The three Miss Maine Basketball finalists are Brooke Obar of Greely High, Maggie Whitmore of South Portland and Julia Colby of defending Class AA champion Oxford Hills. Colby and Whitmore will face each other in Saturday’s Class AA state championship game.

On the boys’ side, Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle, Logan Bagshaw of Greely and Hampden Academy’s Bryce Lausier are the finalists for Mr. Maine Basketball. Lausier will be playing in the Class A state final against York on Saturday.

The awards will be presented March 6 at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor, the night before the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior all-star games at Husson University.

