YARMOUTH — Even when his Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey team started the season 2-8, Capers’ Coach Jake Rutt knew better days were ahead.

Tuesday evening at Travis Roy Arena, they arrived.

Cape Elizabeth, the No. 6 seed in Class B South, lost twice to third-ranked Yarmouth during the regular season, but the Capers had won six of their final eight games entering Tuesday’s Class B South quarterfinal with the Clippers and carried over that momentum.

After taking an early lead, Cape Elizabeth scored twice in a 25-second span in the second period and went on to a 5-0 victory.

Matt Laughlin scored two goals as the Capers improved to 9-10 and advanced to face No. 2 Cheverus in the regional semifinals on Friday or Saturday in Lewiston.

“A lot of credit goes to our leadership group,” Rutt said. “We’re a hungry team and I think we can still play better.”

With the exception of an early Yarmouth flurry which was turned aside by freshman goalie Will Depke, the Capers carried play most of the first period. After Sebastian Moon shot just wide of an open net, he got the puck from Dimitri Coupe and while falling to the ice and beat Yarmouth goalie Charles Henry Watson at 10:06 of the first period to open the scoring.

Late in the period, Oliver Prinn had a chance to tie it for the Clippers, but Depke (19 saves) made the stop to preserve the 1-0 advantage into the second period.

Andrew Carroll scored unassisted at 3:53 and 25 seconds later, Laughlin got the puck from Gavin Simopoulos and roofed it past Watson (27 saves) for some breathing room.

“We came out grinding in the second period,” Laughlin said. “We were in good shape, but we knew we had to keep adding goals.”

After killing off two Yarmouth power plays, the Capers took a 4-0 lead with 1:28 left in the second when Laughlin converted the rebound of a Jonas Moon shot. Cape Elizabeth was firmly in control.

It took just 47 seconds to end any lingering doubt in the third period as Simopoulos scored from Connor Goss and Laughlin.

“It’s a good road victory,” Rutt said. “Last time we played (Yarmouth), we gave up a late two-goal lead, so we kept our nose to the grindstone all game and took care of business.”

The Capers went 1 for 3 on the power play and enjoyed a 32-19 shots advantage.

Yarmouth, which went 0 for 4 on the power play, finished the season 10-9.

“It’s certainly not the finish we expected after the season we had,” said Clippers’ Coach Dave St. Pierre. “We hoped to get the first goal and they did and it was big for them. They kept charging at us.

“We’ve got a young team. We knew we’d have some ups and downs and I think we did really well with the team we had. I’m confident going forward that we’re in the right position.”

