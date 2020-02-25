BATH — They have dominated, been the team to beat, and so much more.

Over the last 29 years, the Long Reach Swim Club from the Bath Area Family YMCA has been the top squad.

How dominant you ask? This weekend, LRSC goes for its 30th consecutive state championship, and 37th overall since the league began in 1964.

At times, victories came easy for LRSC. But according to head coach Jay Morissette, things have tightened up, as swim teams from across Maine have grown and the athletes have improved.

“Our team has been challenged more than ever in the past few years. This year is no different, and a lot of the kids on the team are aware of this and have worked hard to increase the chance of getting a 30th state meet win in a row,” Morissette said. “We all understand the enormity of such a milestone, not just in our swim league but in any sport anywhere. We don’t want to just make history, we want to extend this era that we are a part of.”

The club’s first win was led by head coach Richard Petit in 1968, and it took 13 more years for the second victory, as coach Tom Macdonald (1981) led the charge, followed by three titles from Beth Prelgovisk (1982, 1984-85).

Morissette took over in the 1985-86 season, and his teams have been dominant for the most part ever since.

According to Morissette, his team will face challenges.

“KVY of Augusta was the state meet runner-up last year and will provide a lot of the competition. MDI (Mount Desert Island), Bar Harbor and the Bangor Y are also poised to do very well,” said the LRSC coach. “This season we have 152 swimmers from the Bath Y slated to attend the meet. We have eight different high schools represented on this team.

“It is also the final state meet for our graduating seniors — Laura Chavoustie (Brunswick), Haily Harper (Woolwich), Olivia Harper (Woolwich), Margie McLeod (Durham), Madigan Saunders (Harpswell), Ella Tycz (Brunswick), Cara Viele (Wiscasett), Nicco Bartone (Georgetown), Alex Gurney (West Bath), Robby Hyde (Topsham) and Daniel Whitman (Bath).”

The first session is Friday evening with the 13-14 and Senior girl divisions. Saturday sessions are 9-10/11-12 boys first, 9-10 girls next, and wrap up with 13-14 and Senior boys. Sunday’s sessions are 8-and-under girls and boys, and the 11-12 girl division.

