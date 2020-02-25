NORTH YARMOUTH — The town will hold Democratic and Republican caucuses in the next two weeks.

The Republican caucus is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The Democratic caucus follows at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

Both will be held at the Wescustogo Hall & Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway. The registrar of voters will be available 30 minutes before and after each caucus.

