While the basketball tournament was capturing the attention of many (see story), other winter sports were holding their state meets and the busiest week on the sports calendar provided plenty of drama. If that’s not enough, the boys’ hockey playoffs are set to begin, which will bring the curtain down on the season.

Here’s a recap and a look ahead:

Swimming

Greely’s girls’ swim team was runner-up to Mt. Desert Island at last week’s Class B state meet. The Rangers had 333 points, but the Trojans won with 379.

Emma Cyr won the 500 freestyle in 5 minutes, 31.42 seconds. Blake Wescott was runner-up in the 500 free (5:34.95) and came in seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:23.22). Jaehee Park was runner-up in the 50 free (25.09 seconds) and second in the 100 free (54.52). Abby Hollis was fourth in the IM (2:16.15) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.24). Kyla Moroney finished sixth in the 50 free (26.05). Elizabeth Domingo came in sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.44). Cyr was seventh in the 200 free (2:05.51). Holly Moss was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.62) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:04.06). Kate Hankinson was eighth in the IM (2:23.28) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.58). Greely’s 200 free relay team (Moroney, Hollis, Cyr and Park) was second in 1:43.81. The Rangers’ 200 medley relay squad (Moss, Domingo, Park and Moroney) was fourth in 1:54.66. The 400 free relay team (Wescott, Lauren Lambertson, Hollis and Cyr) was fifth (3:52.03).

“That’s typical MDI, so it wasn’t surprising,” said Greely coach Rob Hale, whose team had previously won the North Southwesterns. “Our Holy Grail was last week. We spent a lot of energy. We swam pretty well, but not as well as last week.”

Yarmouth (145 points) came in seventh. Alexandra Ericson finished second in the 100 backstroke (59.34) and was third in the 200 IM (2:15.26). Amelia Kostin placed fourth in the 50 free (25.74). Zoe Siegel was fifth in the fly (1:02.73). The Clippers’ 200 free relay team (Kostin, Ericson, Piper Priddy and Siegel) was fourth (1:46.52). The medley relay squad (Ericson, Tessa Piker, Siegel and Kostin) finished seventh (1:57.73). The 400 free relay team (Seigel, Sarah Dressel, Izabel Cox-Faxon and Priddy) came in eighth (4:01.90).

Freeport (10 points) placed 17th.

In the boys’ meet, also won by MDI with 336 points, Greely (230) came in third.

Brady Fluet was runner-up in the IM (1:59.39) and in the 500 (5:00.31). Charter Sasseville placed second in the 100 backstroke (54.73) and fifth in the IM (2:05.50). Matt Desmond was third in the 500 free (5:01.01) and fifth in the 200 free (1:51.78). Will Nicholson came in sixth in the 100 backstroke (59.60). Greely’s 400 free relay squad (Fluet, Nicholson, Desmond and Sasseville) was third (3:26.96). The Rangers’ medley relay team (Sasseville, Kit Rafford, Fluet and Nicholson) was fifth (1:46.49). Greely’s 200 free relay squad (Desmond, Brady Nolin, Lev Giffune and Rafford) was also fifth (1:39.59).

Yarmouth (105) placed ninth. Conor Wolff came in fifth in the fly (56.08) and sixth in the 50 free (23.13). The Clippers’ 200 free relay team (Emerson Pardales, Wesley Pratt, Nathaniel Henninger and Wolff) was third (1:37.74). Yarmouth’s 400 free relay squad (Pardales, Pratt, Henninger and Wolff) finished sixth (3:41.18).

Freeport (32) was 14th. Brian Brogan wound up fourth in the 100 free (52.08) and seventh in the 200 free (1:55.90).

In the Class A boys’ state meet, Falmouth had 186 points and came in fifth (Cheverus, with 326 points, won its eighth straight title).

The Yachtsmen were led by Milo Smith, who placed third in diving (319 points), and Will Porter, who finished third in the IM (2:07.26) and third in the 100 backstroke (56.14). Tommy Davis was seventh in the fly (57.03) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (58.28). Patrick Gill placed eighth in the 50 free (23.10) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (59.16). Falmouth’s medley relay team (Porter, Kevin Lu, Davis and Gill) was fourth (1:45.46). The Yachtsmen’s 400 free relay squad (Porter, Lu, Gill and Davis) placed fifth (3:37.67).

In the girls’ meet, won by Kennebunk for the first time with 235.5 points, Falmouth (163) was sixth.

Mae Causey won the 50 free (24.87) and Lilly Smith won the diving crown (397 points). Causey was also third in the fly (59.72). Adeline Ziobro was third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.52) and sixth in the IM (2:23.73). The Yachtsmen’s 400 free relay team (Causey, Amelie Bowden, Katrina Waite and Ziobro) was fourth (3:59.55). Falmouth’s 200 free relay squad (Waite, Sophie Harrington, Emma Cole and Causey) finished seventh (1:50.66).

Indoor track

Greely’s boys’ indoor track team fell five points shy of a Class B state title, as its 46 points were bested only by York (51).

Sam Wilson won the mile (4 minutes, 43.36 seconds) and the two-mile (10:17.34). Riley Franklin was first in the two-mile (10:16.94). Justin Fairbanks finished runner-up in the pole vault (11 feet, 6 inches). The Rangers’ 4×800 relay squad (Franklin, Riley Fluet, Elias Leggat-Barr and Wilston) were second to St. Dom’s in 8:38.31. Leggat-Barr placed sixth in the two-mile (10:29.31).

Yarmouth (23 points) was seventh. The Clippers were paced by Chris Koskinen, who won the pole vault (13-9) and was second in the 200 (23.73 seconds). Michael McNeil finished fifth in the shot put (44-4.5). Colin Senger was sixth in the mile (4:51.99).

Freeport (4 points) tied Waterville for 25th. Martin Horne came in fourth in the mile (4:46.06).

In the Class B girls’ meet, won by Brewer with 73 points, Greely (31 points) tied Cony for fourth.

Marin Provencher won the mile (5:21.72) and came in third in the two-mile (12:07.52). Olivia Marsanskis was fifth in the pole vault (39-0). Charlotte Taylor placed sixth in the 800 (2:34.80). The Rangers’ 4×800 relay team (Taylor, Elsa Dean-Muncie, Abby Irish and Provencher) was second to Medomak Valley in 10:23.75. Greely’s 4×200 relay squad (Anya Davis, Delaney Miles, Katie Carlson and Lia Traficonti) finished sixth (1:55.17).

Freeport (13 points) tied Orono for 14th place. Emma Abbbott finished third in the 200 (27.50). Tara Migliaccio was fifth in the 400 (1:03.51). Shaina Curry was fifth in the high jump (5-0). The Falcons’ 4×200 relay team (Abbott, Emmie Riendeau, Faith Brichette and Migliaccio) came in seventh (1:55.38).

In the Class A boys’ meet, won again by Scarborough with 103 points, Falmouth (23) was eighth.

The Yachtsmen were led by Adrian Friedman, who won the long jump (21-9.5). Friedman was also sixth in the triple jump (41-0). Benjamin Potter came in fifth in the two-mile (9:56.92). Falmouth’s 4×200 relay team (Connor Quiet, Rion dos Santos, Michael Smoluk and Friedman) was runner-up to Scarborough in 1:35.67.

In the Class A girls’ meet, won by Bangor with 65 points, Falmouth (12 points) came in 13th.

Karley Piers came in third in the two-mile (11:30.77). Shannon Dye was sixth in the shot put (33-6.25). Maddie Marks was seventh in the 55 hurdles (9.15). The Yachtsmen’s 4×200 relay team (Abbie Ryer, Avi Fishman, Maria Neuhauser and Marks) placed fifth (1:51.74).

Skiing

The skiing state meets brought the usual bevy of hardware back to Forecaster Country.

Falmouth’s boys captured the Class A Alpine team championship. A.J. Noyes won the giant slalom with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 19.48 seconds and was first in the slalom as well (1:32.08). Ben Keller was third in the slalom (1:35.16) and fifth in the GS (1:23.31). Ben Adey was eighth in the slalom (1:41.46) and ninth in the GS (1:26.28). Nick Shapiro placed 11th in the slalom (1:42.50). Caleb Labbe was 15th in the GS (1:29.30).

Greely’s boys’ Alpine team was sixth in Class A. The Rangers were led by Alex Richard, who came in fourth in the GS (1:22.33) and 19th in the slalom (1:48.03).

Freeport’s boys’ Alpine team placed 11th in Class A. Parker Landsbergen was 14th in the GS (1:28.77) and 22nd in the slalom (1:48.63).

In the Class A girls’ Alpine competition, won by Mt. Blue, Falmouth was fifth. Celia Geci came in sixth in the slalom (1:46.11) and seventh in the GS (1:28.81).

Freeport came in sixth. Maisy St. Cyr finished 11th in the slalom (1:51.07). Isabella St. Cyr was 14th in the GS (1:31.90).

Greely was 12th. Elizabeth Hanson was third in the GS (1:26.52). Ruth Weeks finished 15th in the slalom (1:53.98).

In Class B Alpine competition, Yarmouth’s boys wound up third (Maranacook was first). Killian Marsh was fifth in the GS (1:50.27) and fifth in the slalom (1:26.56). Asher Lockwood was sixth in the GS (1:50.46).

Yarmouth’s girls were also third (Maranacook took the title). Eleanor Donahue won the GS (1:51.09) and was runner-up in the slalom (1:33.05). Hannah Moore was sixth in the slalom (1:35.27) and ninth in the GS (1:57.55).

Falmouth’s boys also won a team state title in Class A Nordic competition. The Yachtsmen were led by Vance Boyd, who came in third in the freestyle (14 minutes, 49.5 seconds) and eighth in the classic (16:17.8). Ryan Gray was fourth in the classic (15:44.9) and 11th in the freestyle (15:19.7). Joe Rouhana came in fifth in the freestyle (14:58.2) and ninth in the classic (16:20.1). Marcus Goodbody was sixth in the freestyle (15:00.09) and seventh in the classic (16:08.7).

Greely was seventh as a team. Leif Harvey won the freestyle in 14:43.6 and came in third in the classic (15:33.0).

In Class A Nordic girls, Falmouth was fourth (Mt. Blue won the title). Eva Clement finished runner-up in the freestyle (16:32.8) and placed third in the classic (17:43.4).

Greely came in 11th. Grace Ruszkai was 45th in the classic (24:23.1). Katherine Ramsayer placed 49th in the freestyle (24:03.6).

Freeport’s boys won the Class B Nordic crown. Caleb Hunter was runner-up in the classic (16:11) and fifth in the freestyle (16:34.3). Sam Robinson was fifth in the classic (16:30) and seventh in the freestyle (16:48.0). Thomas Robinson was sixth in the classic (16:39). Noah Hight came in seventh in the classic (16:44) and was ninth in the freestyle (16:49.8). Maxmio Steverlynck-Horne finished 11th in the freestyle (16:58.5).

Yarmouth finished third as a team. Elliot Cowles was 10th in the classic (16:49) and 13th in the freestyle (17:00.8).

Maine Coast Waldorf was fifth. Conrad Anderson placed 10th in the freestyle (16:54.1). Adams Staples came in 14th in the classic (17:10).

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth won the team championship. Maddie Marston won the classic in 17:43.2 and the freestyle in 17:18.8.

“It’s very tough just being on your own,” Marston said. “It’s a whole mental block. You’re getting chased and there’s no one to chase. I had to focus on what was ahead of me.”

Anne Bergeron was runner-up to Marston in the freestyle (17:41.0) and came in third in the classic (18:58.7). Mary Psyhogeos finished fifth in the freestyle (18:24.1) and was sixth in the classic (19:44.0). Sadie Cowles was seventh in the classic (19:52.0) and seventh in the freestyle (18:29.8).

Freeport was fourth as a team. Caitlin Keliher was fifth in the classic (19:37.9). Jillian Wight placed sixth in the freestyle (18:29.7) and eighth in the classic (20:15.7).

MCW placed fifth. Emma Haims was 10th in the freestyle (19:01.0) and 11th in the classic (21:01.9).

Wrestling

At the girls’ wrestling state meet, Falmouth’s Anunathaya MacDonnell captured the title at 113 pounds.

Boys’ hockey

Greely’s defending state champion boys’ hockey team went 14-3-1 and is the top seed in Class B South and will play a semifinal against either No. 4 Gorham (9-7-2) or No. 5 Brunswick (10-7-1) Friday or Saturday in Lewiston. The Rangers opened with an 8-1 win at the Dragons Dec. 7 and swept the Rams, 4-1 at home Feb. 1 and 2-0 at Gorham a week later. Greely has no playoff history with Brunswick and is 1-1 all-time versus Gorham, with a 10-1 victory in last year’s semifinals the most recent.

Yarmouth finished 10-8 after 4-1 home win over Leavitt last week. The Clippers wound up third in Class B South and hosted No. 6 Cape Elizabeth (8-10) in the quarterfinals Tuesday (see our website for game story). Yarmouth beat the Capers twice by a goal this year, 3-2 at home Jan. 20 and 4-3, in overtime, Feb. 10 in Portland. The Clippers had won six of 10 prior playoff meetings, with a 2-0 Cape Elizabeth victory in last year’s quarterfinals the most recent.

The winner advanced to face No. 2 Cheverus (17-2) in the semifinals this weekend in Lewiston. Yarmouth lost, 3-1, at the Stags Feb. 17. The Clippers won all four prior playoff meetings, but the most recent came in the 1994 Western B Final (6-3).

Yarmouth’s Cam Miller was named the Class B South Defenseman of the Month in February by the league’s coaches after scoring five goals and adding three assists.

The Class B South Final is Wednesday, March 4 in Lewiston and the Class B state game is Saturday, March 7 in Lewiston.

In Class A, the South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team finished 11-6-1 and fourth in Class A after closing with a 4-3 win at Falmouth last week. The squad earned a bye into this weekend’s quarterfinals in Lewiston, where it will meet either No. 5 Thornton Academy (10-8) or No. 13 Marshwood (3-16).

Falmouth finished 7-10-1 after a 4-3 home loss to South Portland. The Yachtsmen wound up ninth and went to No. 8 Bangor (7-11) for a state preliminary round contest Tuesday. Falmouth won the regular season meeting, 4-3, Dec. 27 in Bangor. The teams had no playoff history.

If the Yachtsmen advanced, they’d take on No. 1 Lewiston (18-0) in the quarterfinals this weekend in Lewiston. The Blue Devils won both regular season meetings, 3-1 at home Jan. 22 and 5-2 in Falmouth five days later. The teams split two prior playoff meetings, with Lewiston’s 6-2 victory in the 2017 state final the most recent.

The Class A state semifinals are Tuesday of next week in Lewiston. The state final is Saturday, March 7, in Lewiston.

Press Herald staff writers Glenn Jordan and Kevin Thomas contributed to this story.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: