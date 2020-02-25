Voters go to the polls on Tuesday, March 3 to cast ballots on a people’s veto referendum that would reject a law state law governing immunizations.

As well, registered Democrats and Republicans may cast ballots for their preference in the Presidential primary.

Question 1, the only state question on the ballots, asks voters:

“Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?”

A “yes” votes rejects the law, a “no” vote keeps it.

In the Presidential primaries, Democrats may cast their ballots for Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Corey Booker, Peter Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Deval, Bernard Sanders, Thomas Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson or Andrew Yang.

Among those who qualified by the Jan. 23 deadline to appear on the Maine ballot but have since suspended their campaigns are Booker, Deval, Williamson and Yang.

The sole Republican on the ticket incumbent President Donald J. Trump.

• In Arundel, polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Arundel Fire Station, 468 Limerick Road.

• In Kennebunk, polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town hall auditorium, 1 Summer St.

• In Kennebunkport, polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Fire Station, 32 North St.

