BRUNSWICK – John E. Benoit Sr., 81, of Brunswick, died on Feb. 21, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Brunswick on Oct. 31, 1938 to William and Ellen (Anderson) Benoit.

He loved the outdoors enjoying fishing, hunting, and all that the state of Maine has to offer.

John proudly joined the United States Marine Corp after graduating from Brunswick High School and worked at Pejepscot Paper Company in Topsham, until it closed. Keeping with his love of the outdoors and his fierce independence, John became a commercial shellfish harvester for many decades finally “retiring” by working another 10 years with L.L. Bean as the well-loved caretaker at the Rangeley Lakes Camps.

John was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, William, Harry and Robert, and his sister, Ellen (Rollins). He leaves behind three children, John Benoit, Jr and his wife, Effie, of Montana, Richard Benoit of Poland, and Susan Anderson and her husband, Brian, of Rangeley; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Lindsey, Curtis, Madison, Alexandria, Noah, and Nathanial Benoit; and one great-grandchild, Linkin Benoit; his sister-in-law, Noreen Williams and brother-in-law, Harry Williams also survive him. His absence will be felt greatest by his wife of 56 years, Sarita. Growing up next door to each other and sharing years of adventures, their relationship was a true example of love, friendship, and devotion.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and staff at Mid Coast Hospital and their medical groups in Brunswick. They made his journey free of pain and gave him compassionate care.

Per John’s request, he will be laid to rest with a private family and close friends ceremony in the spring.

In lieu of flowers,

consider donations to

Midcoast Humane

190 Pleasant Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

in remembrance of the many dogs he loved over his lifetime. Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

