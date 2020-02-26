AUBURN – Thomas “Tom” W. Baird, 84, of South Paris, passed away on Thursday, February 20, at the Hospice House.

He was born in Portland on April 11, 1935, the son of Martin William and Lottie Mae Foshee Baird. He graduated from Portland High School in 1956 and later from the Sales Training Institute of Boston. He was self-employed in sales and advertising. He had been a member of Gideon’s International since 1966.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Washburn) Baird of South Paris; a son, Peter L. Baird of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; two grandsons, Timothy and David of Wisconsin.; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert of South Paris. He was predeceased by a sister, Martha, in 2001; and a brother, James, in 2019.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Forest City Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

