SOUTH PORTLAND — The drama club at South Portland High School will stage a one-act performance at 7:15 p.m. March 5, in the auditorium. The show, “Scenes from Metamorphoses,” is the school’s entry into this year’s statewide one-act festival. The students from South Portland will compete in the first round at 7 p.m. March 7 at Yarmouth High School, 286 West Elm St. Call 767-3266 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: