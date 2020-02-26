Stocks gave up early gains and ended lower, extending their losses for the week. Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China has fueled a sharp sell-off that wiped out the market’s gains for the year.

Energy stocks sank along with the price of oil. Cruise operators fell again, deeping a monthlong rout.

The bond market continued to flash warning signs as long-term yields fell further below short-term ones.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,116. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.5%, to 26,957. The Nasdaq edged up 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,980.

The virus continues to spread and threatens to hurt industrial production, consumer spending, and travel. More cases are being reported in Europe and the Middle East. Health officials in the U.S. have been warning Americans to prepare for the virus.

“The market is still digesting the full impact of what the coronavirus could mean for global GDP growth and, more importantly, on earnings growth for a lot of companies,” said Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Companies that rely on consumer spending and industrial stocks also fell. Those losses outweighed gains in technology and health care stocks.

The tech sector was among the worst hit by sell-offs this week as many of the companies rely on global sales and supply chains that could be stifled by the spreading outbreak.

