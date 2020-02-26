WESTBROOK — The first Winter Fest at the Falls was a big success, according to organizers, and another will follow next year.

A large inflatable slide dubbed “Mount Everest” was the centerpiece of the festival, which drew about 600 attendees to Saccarappa Park throughout the afternoon Saturday. Also popular were the s’mores and other snacks, especially the hot cocoa – organizers had to make runs for more hot chocolate when ingredients ran out.

Discover Downtown Westbrook, which organized the event, had expected “a couple of hundred” attendees and were happily surprised, said Deb Shangraw.

“It was fantastic. It was fun, people were happy, there was a lot to do,” she said.

The event also featured games and horse-drawn wagon rides.

