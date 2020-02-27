Rotary Club helping Maine veterans

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, with an emphasis on helping Maine’s veterans, has donated $600 this Rotary year to Vet2Vet Maine, a trained group of 100-plus volunteers, who offer assistance and friendships to Maine veterans.

Tom Gruber, of Vet2Vet, who spoke to the Rotary Club, has said they help veterans who have come home not to feel they have to face life’s challenges alone. Vet2Vet is a program that matches veteran volunteers with veterans in need of psychological support, mainly addressing post-traumatic stress syndrome and its problems.

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club’s donations to assist Maine veterans over the past seven years has thus far exceeded $40,000.

To assist Vet2Vet directly, or to volunteer, call 207-571-5512 or email [email protected]

The Rotary Club of South Portland/Cape Elizabeth’s president David Lourie said, “We had a presentation from this organization and felt, because of our research and our continuing effort to help Maine veterans, that this group was among those worthy of our support.”

For more information – or to donate to the Rotary Club’s veterans efforts, contact the Rotary Club’s Maine veterans chair Dan Davidson at [email protected] or 767-4682.

Johns Hopkins announces dean’s list

Finn Zechman, of South Portland was named to the The Krieger School of Arts and Sciences at Johns Hopkins University fall 2019 dean’s list.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »