PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 34 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Already missing Simmons because of a back injury, Philadelphia also was missing Embiid, who sat after spraining his left shoulder in Wednesday night’s loss at Cleveland when he collided with Ante Zizic. X-rays following the game didn’t show a fracture. He was re-evaluated before Thursday’s game, and the 76ers said they would have an update Friday.

“It’s a painfully obvious bind,” Philadelphia Coach Brett Brown said. “We’re missing two All-Stars. You yank that from the team and it’s painful.”

The duo’s absence didn’t hurt against the woeful Knicks.

Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for Philadelphia, which improved its NBA-best home record to 28-2.

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAME

CELTICS 114, JAZZ 103: Jayson Tatum had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Boston to a win over skidding Utah.

Jaylen Brown added 20 points and Marcus Smart had 17 for Boston. All five starters scored in double figures to help the Celtics finish 3-1 on a road trip out West.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead Utah. Mike Conley chipped in with 15 and Royce O’ Neale added 14 for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight – all at home.

NOTES

TIMBERWOLVES: The NBA fined Minnesota $25,000 for violating the player resting policy with point guard D’Angelo Russell, who didn’t play Sunday at Denver.

