Crunchcoat is the Portland-based pop punk trio of singer and bassist Danny Bailey, drummer Lydia Brown and electric guitarist Jason Unterriener. At the end of July, they released a psychedelic video to the single “Mouth” with Bailey’s disembodied lips covered in googly eyes and rainbow sprinkles floating in the foreground, while she and the band rip through three minutes of potent punk.

Want to hear the song live? Crunchcoat is on a bill with fellow punk rockers Baitbag and Cadavarette on Friday, March 6, at Port City Music Hall. The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. The show is part of the Maine Academy of Modern Music’s Girls First Friday Rock Walk, which also features shows at One Longfellow Square and Portland House of Music.

