VASSALBORO — A two-bay garage at the corner of Route 3 and Legion Park Road was destroyed on Friday morning after a fire and multiple explosions caused it to collapse.
The building, at 1658 North Belfast Road, housed Vannah Yard Care, which was described by authorities at the scene as an excavating business.
The fire began while the owner and 5 to 6 employees were out at lunch, which prompted a neighbor to call 911. None of the employees or the owner were injured in the fire.
Maine State Police trooper Don Webber was the first at the scene after receiving the call at 11:50 a.m., according to State Police Lt. Jason Madore.
Madore said there were multiple explosions inside the building, but was unable to identify the cause.
The Vassalboro Fire Department arrived at 12:04 p.m. to find the garage completely engulfed, according to Chief Walker Thompson.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but Thompson said there were propane heaters inside.
China and South China firefighters also responded to the call, as did the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Delta Ambulance.
By 12:45 p.m., the garage had collapsed and everything inside had been destroyed as firefighters continued to douse the flames. A nearby building blocked in by fire trucks was apparently undamaged.
The owner of Vannah Lawn Care was moving rubble with an excavator at the scene but declined to comment.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the scene.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump plays down health and economic risks of coronavirus
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball: Wells wins first state championship
-
Times Record
Boys Class A Hockey: Red Riots find a way past Golden Trojans, 5-4
-
Nation & World
U.S. poised to ink peace deal with Taliban
-
Nation & World
Trump nominates Ratcliffe as top intelligence official – again
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.