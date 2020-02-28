Portland police are asking the public’s help to learn more about a man who was killed by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Sunday.

Investigators identified the man as Raul Fabian Schneider, 54. Police said Schneider was believed to be living in an encampment near St. John Street and Park Avenue. That area is close to the Interstate 295 overpass where Schneider was killed, police said. The southbound train hit him about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police identified Schneider from fingerprints that were taken in 2014 at a Texas border crossing. At that time, he told border agents that his country of origin was Argentina. Officers had contact with Schneider twice, in non-criminal contexts, in 2009 and in 2019.

“The Portland Police Department are trying to locate anyone that might have known Raul and would be able to help us determine where he was living, working or any other information about him that could be used to help us notify his family of his death,” wrote Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the Portland police.

“Raul had what looked like paint and drywall dust on his clothing leading us to believe he might be working as a handyman or laborer.”

Anyone with information about Schneider, where he was living, or where his family might be located should call police at (207) 874-8575.

