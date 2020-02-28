VIP Tires & Service, a full-service automotive repair, maintenance, and tire shop, announced that its 59 locations across New England have raised and donated $97,306 to Make-A-Wish®. The funds were raised in November and December, during the company’s annual Season of Wishes Paper Star Campaign with stores from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont participating. Since 2007, VIP has raised more than $582,100 for Make-A-Wish through its annual fundraising effort.

The funds are raised annually with individual donations made by VIP employees and customers and then matched 100 percent by VIP’s Chairman John Quirk. In Maine alone, the company’s 36 stores raised $34,650 and were matched by the company, bringing VIP’s total donation to $69,300. Making the 2019 donation 43 percent higher than 2018, demonstrating the continued and renewed commitment VIP employees and customers have to the annual campaign.

“Many say that the measure of an organization is not by its sales or profits, but by how many people it helps. I happen to agree,” said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO, VIP Tires & Service. “By that measure, VIP can take pride and humility in how our collective efforts this year, along with John Quirk’s continued generosity, well help so many young children facing life-threatening medical conditions achieve their dreams. I would like to extend a huge thank you to the generous employees and customers for making this Make-A-Wish donation possible.”

Funds raised in each state benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter: Maine VIP stores raised $34,650 ($69,300 donation), New Hampshire VIP stores raised $11,380 ($22,760 donation), Massachusetts VIP stores raised $2,196 ($4,392 donation) and Vermont’s singular VIP store raised $427 ($854 donation).

“We are once again so incredibly grateful for the difference VIP is making for our kids and the continued partnership. This is truly so impressive and impactful,” said Kate Vickery, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine. “Make-A-Wish wants to extend a huge thank you to all VIP employees and customers for their commitment to supporting our mission. We look forward to sharing the inspirational stories from families made possible with this annual donation.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: