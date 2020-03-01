NORTH BERWICK — The 2020 New England Wrestling Qualifier was held on Saturday at Noble High School, with area grapplers looking to qualify for this upcoming weekend’s New England Championships.

Saturday’s event featured the top four finishers in each weight class from the State Class A and B finals in a double elimination format, with the top three finishers qualifying for New Englands.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick will send four competitors to Methuen, Massachusetts. Brycen Kowalsky defeated Skowhegan’s Aiden Clark in the 120-pound final by an 8-4 score, while Ben Laurence continued his outstanding career with a pin of Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas in the 170-pound final.

Other Eagles moving on include third-place finishers Shea Farrell (132 pounds) and Spencer LeClair (138), while Brett Raio (fourth, 152) will be an alternate. Farrell defeated Skowhegan’s Robert Davies via pinfall in the consolation final, while LeClair earned a decision over Deering’s Magnus Heisler. Raio fell in a decision to Matt Pooler of Massabesic.

Lisbon/Oak Hill will be well-represented as well. Cameron Bourget battled Dillon Worster of Oxford Hills into overtime in the 182-pound final, eventually securing a 3-1 win.

Jack Tibbetts fell to Joshua Cote of Noble in the 132-pound final for second place, while Greyhound Daniel Bolton claimed third place at 170 with a pinfall victory over Tyler Cox of Medomak Valley.

