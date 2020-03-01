SCARBOROUGH – Bethany J. Brown, 37, of Portland, passed away peacefully with her mother by her side on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.

For a complete obituary, to sign Bethany’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.advantageportland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous