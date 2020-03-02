AUGUSTA — The cause of a fire that displaced more than 30 residents of an apartment building on Malta Street will remain undetermined, according to officials from the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ken Grimes, state Fire Marshal’s Office fire investigations supervisor, said the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined due to “extensive damage.” He said it would be unsafe for investigators to perform their duties in the building.

“The structural integrity of the building — the walls, chimney and floor — is such that we were worried about collapses in the wind,” Grimes said. “There’s nothing that indicates this is anything other than an accident.”

He said the fire may have started between the first and second floor, but that was based on information gathered from witnesses.

Firefighters responding to the initial call at 4:54 a.m. Saturday at a 12-unit apartment building at 36 Malta St. Fire Chief Roger Audette said initial responders immediately began rescuing tenants, using ladders to gain access to the second and third floors. In an email to Augusta city officials, Audette lauded the group of firefighters that rescued nine people from windows or escape platforms, saying “they faced an overwhelming situation and performed beyond expectations.”

Bob Ferreira, who lived on the building’s second floor, said his wife burst into the bedroom while he was sleeping and alerted him to the fire after she heard the fire alarm. He said he and his wife were able to get their one-week-old baby and their 4-year-old child out safely.

“When I opened the door to the hallway, it was black (with smoke),” Ferreira said. “I could not see, even down the stairs.”

Audette said a woman initially escaped from the building, but ran back inside to gather some belongings and got trapped. She then jumped from a third-story escape platform. Four others were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, he said.

Audette said occupants from 11 of the 12 units reported that they were alerted by smoke detectors.

“There is no doubt that these working smoke detectors saved lives,” he said in the email.

Audette said the fire displaced around 30 people. Ann Kim, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Maine, said the organization is helping 25 people affected by the fire. She said volunteers are helping with clothing and living arraignments, as well as emotional support services and helping get medication for those that need it.

The property at 36 Malta St. is owned by Daniel and Kathleen Szatkowski, of Boston, Massachusetts, according to city tax commitment sheets. The Kennebec Journal was not able to reach Szatkowski before press time.

