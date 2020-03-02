WESTBROOK — My Place Teen Center will benefit from an Oakhurst donation to after-school meal programs.

Oakhurst, partnering with Full Plates Full Potential, will donate $300,000 over three years to the teen center and other non-profits, including Boys and Girls Clubs in Portland, Lewiston and South Portland and the Lewiston YWCA, and to Portland Schools.

Details of how the fund will be shared among the groups have not been finalized.

Gov. Janet Mills, Oakhurst President John Bennett and city officials attended the announcement of the donation Friday at Westbrook Middle School.

“Our children are the future of our state, but, today, so many of them don’t have access to nutritional meals outside of schools, and that is unacceptable. Oakhurst and Full Plates will provide meals outside of school to thousands of children across Maine,” Mills said.

Mills said 43% of all children in Maine, roughly 80,000, rely on free meals.

“For some of these children, lunch at school is the last meal of the day and we need to fix that,” Bennett said.

Westbrook 8th grader Jake Mitchell said after-school meals are important to students like him.

“I play in track and the meal after school helps a lot, and helps students participate in school and after school,” Mitchell said.

Oakhurst, a dairy company, has been operating in Maine for the past 97 years.

