BRUNSWICK — Actress and political activist Susan Sarandon swung by Brunswick for lunch on Monday, stopping in at Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe for a visit with staff and a salad with curry chicken, according to owner Becky Shepherd.

Sarandon, who has property on Mount Desert Island, was seen at the polls in Waterville on Tuesday, campaigning for Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sarandon, known for her roles in “Thelma and Louise,” “Dead Man Walking” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” among others, supported Sanders in the 2016 election as well.

According to Shepherd, Sarandon didn’t talk about Sanders on Monday, just talked generally about Super Tuesday, and asked questions about the business.

“She jumped right in asking about local products and local produce, and our business, how long we’ve been open and how many employees we have,” Shepherd said. “She was incredibly warm and friendly… So that always feels good when you see that authentic side.”

Sarandon is not the first celebrity to visit Wild Oats.

Over the years they’ve seen Patrick Dempsey, Drew Barrymore and Willie Garson from Sex and the City, among others. Shepherd is admittedly “not good with the celebrity stuff,” but was familiar with Sarandon and excited for her visit.

“Everyone was trying to play it cool, but a bunch of people wanted to get pictures,” she said, adding that staff thought the actress was a “beautiful and regular person.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: