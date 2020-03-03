LEWISTON — A late-period goal by Lewiston calmed the nerves of the Blue Devils after a one-goal deficit.

The goal also propelled the Blue Devils to a 5-1 win over the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete in a Class A boys hockey semifinal on Tuesday night.

Brock Bergeron scored two goals to lead Lewiston, which will play Scarborough on Saturday for the Class A title.

The Red Riots entered the Blue Devils’ ice with little apprehension, immediately pushing the puck up the ice and putting shots up. Lewiston had a slim shot-on-goal lead for the majority of the first period before a breakaway by the Red Riots put up two shots, both saved by Lewiston’s Keegan McLaughlin with three minutes remaining.

Twenty seconds later, Owen Anderson put the Red Riots (12-7-1) on top with a goal.

The lead didn’t last long, as the undefeated Blue Devils (20-0) put up a myriad of shots during a power play.

Lewiston found the back of the net on a Brock Bergeron goal with just nine-tenths of a second on the first period clock.

In the second, the Blue Devils opened up the scoring with two goals. The first came from Kurtis Pelletier on a 2-on-1 break. With the Lewiston fan section to his left, Pelletier went left before deking right for a finish around the goalie to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Devils poured on the shots in the second period, out-shooting the Red Riots 21-4. Red Riots goalie Liam McGibbon made 19 saves in the second, but let in a second goal with 5:06 left off the stick of Lewiston’s Logan Tripp. The 3-1 lead for the Blue Devils was a huge momentum swing for the Class A favorites.

In the third, Bergeron scored again, this time to put his team up 4-1 with 10:17 remaining in the game. Later, with 1:09 to play, freshman Dacron St. Hilaire put the cherry on top for Lewiston.

