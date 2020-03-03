SALES

Attos by Design, Inc purchased the retail/office building at 50 Exchange St., Portland. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Yarmouth Route One, LLC purchased a 2,712-square-foot retail building at 2 Amato Dr., Windham. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Elikris Realty LLC purchased a 2.95-acre lot at US Rt. 1, Cumberland. Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

67 Centre Street LLC purchased a 5,171-square-foot retail building at 61 – 67 Centre St., Bath. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Peter Blake, ReMax By the Bay.

Delta Realty, LLC purchased an office building at 208 Graham St., Biddeford. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Flag Stone Realty purchased a 21,073-square-foot industrial building at 3 Washington Ave, Scarborough. TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hancock Heights Holdings, LLC purchased an 11,000-square-foot retail building at 38 School St., Bangor. TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Dwyer Properties, LLC purchased an 1,800-square-foot industrial building at 3 Southgate, Unit 9, Scarborough. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

333 Enterprises, LLC purchased a 12,021-square-foot commercial building at 333 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange St., Unit 313, Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; Davian Akers, Keller Williams.

An undisclosed buyer purchased the ±100,000-square-foot office building at 600 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland. Tony McDonald and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

ESW, LLC dba AV Technik purchased ±1.60-acres of land at The Downs in Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

ZBC Blackwood LLC dba Scorebuilders purchased ±0.89-acres of land at The Downs in Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Craig Church, Keller Williams Realty.

Andover Village Apartments, LLC purchased a ±8,547-square-foot apartment complex at 18 Church St., Andover. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

CKM Investments 1, LLC purchased a ±3,693-square-foot apartment complex at 143-145 Ocean St., South Portland. Jessica Estes and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

E23, LLC purchased a ±1,856-square-foot office building at 27 Main St., Oakland. Chris Paszyc and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Patrick Cavanagh, CBRE.

LEASES – OFFICE

Mortgage Network renewed their lease of 10,000 square feet of office space at 300 Southborough Dr., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Tom Moore, Acadia Realty Advisors.

CH Robinson renewed their lease for a 3,476-square-foot office space at 75 Washington Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group; Brian Duffy, Cushman & Wakefield.

Kayla Kinney Photography leased 244 square feet of office space at 4-6 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hanley Law Firm leased 3,286 square feet of office space at 30 Danforth St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Pika Energy, Inc. leased 15,250 square feet of office space at 53 Darling Ave., South Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Hanover Insurance Company renewed their lease of 4,729 square feet of office space at 2 Monument Sq., Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

CCI Alliance LLC leased 4,091 square feet of office space at 25-29 Bowdoin St., Manchester. Craig Church, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Milone & MacBroom leased 2,477 square feet of office space at 2 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gentiva Certified Healthcare Corp leased 3,326 square feet of office space at 396 Griffin Rd., Bangor. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers; Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

Jaystone Marketing Group renewed their 2,000-square-foot office lease at 1 Union St., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Brian Fitzgerald renewed their 605-square-foot office lease at 66 Pearl St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Horizon Foundation renewed their 740-square-foot office lease at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Pine Capital Management renewed their 925-square-foot office lease at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

ON Semiconductor renewed its lease of ±33,537 square feet of office space at 82 Running Hill Rd., South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, Jessica Estes; The Boulos Company; Bill Owens, Colliers International; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Certify renewed its sublease of ±12,671 sf. of office space 1 Monument Sq., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

ESRI leased ±10,308 square feet of office space at 75 Washington Ave., Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Darren Eades, Jones Lang LaSalle; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes; The Boulos Company.

Emerging Compounds Treatment Technologies, Inc. (ECT2) leased ±10,000 square feet of office space at 125 Industrial Way, Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

AARP renewed its lease of ±4,875 square feet of office space at 53 Baxter Blvd., Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Brian Hetherington, Cushman & Wakefield.

Maine Association of Nonprofits renewed its lease of ±1,545 square feet of office space at 565 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Environmental Health Strategy Center renewed its lease of ±1,520 square feet of office space at 565 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

2DineIn leased ±1,100 square feet of office space at 650 Main St., South Portland. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Marc Fishman, Fishman Realty Group.

Nicholas Jobin Insurance Agency leased ±875 sf. of office space at 8 Turning Leaf Dr., Windham. Jon Rizzo, John Meador and Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

LEASES – RETAIL

Old Port Fitness leased 2,495 square feet of retail space at 17 Free St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

JJs Ski and Surf, LLC leased 7,560 square feet of retail space at 283 Marginal Way, Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

SR RE, LLC purchased 10,000 square feet of retail space at 640 Main St., Sanford. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Andrea’s Bridal renewed their lease at 510 Congress St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Salty Dog has renewed and expanded to 7,481 square feet of retail space at 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

S & J Ventures, LLC leased ±2,484 square feet of retail space at 352-354 Alfred St., Biddeford. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Roots Dental, PLLC leased ±1,933 square feet of retail space at 191 Marginal Way, Portland. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company; Matt Kolcum, CARR.

LEASES – INDUSTRIAL

RAS Properties, LLC purchased a 2,200-square-foot industrial condo at 59 Rainmaker Dr., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Maria Morrissette, The Fontaine Family.

